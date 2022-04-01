Expended rocket launchers, practice grenade found discarded in Los Angeles dumpster

By Darleene Powells

WINCHESTER, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Construction crews made a startling discovery this week in the Winchester community of Riverside County — rocket launchers and a practice grenade that had been discarded in a dumpster.

Two AT-4 launchers and a MK69 practice grenade were found Wednesday in a dumpster along with other trash, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s bomb squad. Information about where the dumpster was located was not released.

Photos released by the bomb squad showed the expended military weapons were on top of discarded tarps, a wooden plank, carpeting, and camouflage clothing. Bomb squad officials say such items are generally not legal to possess, with exceptions, and should not be left in dumpsters.

“Often times they are found when cleaning out a passed relatives belongings,” the Facebook post said. “We would be happy to come make sure they are safe and to dispose of them properly.”

