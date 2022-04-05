Alarming comments force Mobile County public schools into enhanced security measures

By Daeshen Smith

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Clint Bernard is the man that the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says made some alarming comments that forced Mobile County Public Schools into a code orange this morning.

“This particular subject had made some comments that were of a safety concern with regard to Mobile County Public School campuses,” said MCPSS Director of Safety and Security Andy Gatewood.

The sheriff’s office says Bernard was seen at a school back in March and made some alarming comments to people on campus. Nobody was able to identify him until a family member called the sheriff’s office on Friday when Bernard once again made concerning comments. Bernard was taken to a hospital voluntarily before checking himself out this morning prompting the sheriff’s office to notify the school system.

“They were not 100% sure where he was located earlier this morning,” said Gatewood.

As a precaution, all schools across the county were put under a secure perimeter meaning all outside doors were locked and all outside activities were put on hold. A letter went out to administrators telling them to secure the schools but word got out before parents were notified.

“When we do that students may recognize that they’re not able to go outside for P.E. and they start texting mom and dad,” said Rena Philips.

Rena Philips with the school system says parents were notified shortly after schools were secured and that the secured perimeter was just to be on the safe side.

“No specific threat was made to one specific school so we felt like the children were safe,” said Philips.

As a precaution, all schools across the county were put under a secure perimeter meaning all outside doors were locked and all outside activities were put on hold. A letter went out to administrators telling them to secure the schools but word got out before parents were notified.

“When we do that students may recognize that they’re not able to go outside for P.E. and they start texting mom and dad,” said Rena Philips.

Rena Philips with the school system says parents were notified shortly after schools were secured and that the secured perimeter was just to be on the safe side.

“No specific threat was made to one specific school so we felt like the children were safe,” said Philips.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.