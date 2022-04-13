How a juvenile prisoner plotted his escape ending in Georgia

By MARISSA SULEK

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police say a teen was arrested after stealing a car, plotting his escape, and carrying it out. That’s until early Tuesday morning when 16-year-old Quandre Beasley was arrested in Georgia.

Metro Police says Beasley was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Monday night for seizures.

They said he ran from the ambulance to a waiting pickup truck when the ambulance arrived. Police say a social worker ran after him but was stopped by a person wearing a ski mask who indicated they had a gun. After Beasley fled, MNPD noted that the pickup was found on Villa Place burning.

News4 is finding out more details about how Beasley was able to coordinate this escape.

While Beasley was in custody at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, the District Attorney filed a notice Monday to charge Beasley as an adult. Police say Beasley then made two calls. One to a family member and another to Carey, a friend.

Police say that call allowed Beasley to plot his escape, which started at the detention center.

They say that a white pickup was seen circling the perimeter there Monday night. When the ambulance left to take Beasley to the hospital, police say the white pickup truck then followed the ambulance to the hospital.

It was there Beasley escaped a guard, then ran to the truck. Police say Beasley was previously in DCS custody and was released in February to his mother’s wearing an ankle monitor. They say his criminal past also shows he was charged with aggravated robberies.

MNPD says there are no local charges placed in Georgia on Beasley. Carey was charged with driving on a suspended license in Georgia. Police have warrants for Carey for accessory after the fact and contributing to the delinquency of the minor. An escape warrant was also obtained on Beasley.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.