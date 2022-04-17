Plane Crash At E-470 Median Had Last-Minute Approach Change, Forced Landing: Report

By ANNA MARIA BASQUEZ

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (KCNC) — A plane which crashed in the median of E-470 near Englewood in March had to force their landing due to a change in landing commands, according to a report issued by National Transportation Safety Board.

The aircraft landed and caught fire March 8 at 2:17 p.m. on the median to the surprise of nearby drivers. The fire destroyed the Cessna P210N plane. The flight instructor and student were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“The pilot reported that the flight was cleared for an instrument approach as they neared the intended destination airport,” said the report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board. “The initial portion of the approach was uneventful. After contacting the control tower, the controller requested that they sidestep to the parallel runway for landing. The runway approach thresholds were not aligned, and the glide path needed to be extended.”

That was when the aircraft response changed, the report said.

“As the pilot attempted to increase the throttle input, the engine did not respond. He subsequently realized the engine had lost power. The flight instructor noted that there were no indications the engine had lost power – no vibration, coughing, or sputtering. The airplane was unable to glide to the runway, and the flight instructor executed a forced landing to the center median area of an interstate highway. The accident site was located about one-half mile short of the runway threshold.”

The plane landed in the median of E-470 and Jamaica Road. Witnesses reportedly noted smoke and a fire break out in the fuel area.

“The accident site was located about one-half mile short of the runway threshold,” the report continued. “A postimpact fire consumed portions of the forward fuselage and cabin area. Post recovery airframe and engine exams are planned.”

A final report may not be available for up to a year or two, officials said.

The plane was operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight. The plane had been traveling north when it crashed. The flight originated in Dodge City, Kansas and was planning to land at Centennial Airport, officials said.

