United Cajun Navy say they identified an area of ‘high interest’ in river; search for kids continues

By Shay O’Connor

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Thursday, United Cajun Navy officials said they identified an area of high interest using handheld sonar equipment while trying to search for the kids that went missing in the Mississippi River Saturday night. They said this means there is a high probability the area needs to be investigated.

At this point, there is no confirmation on whether it is the bodies of the three kids or not.

Earlier crews lowered underwater drones in that area. Divers were also called to the scene, but it was too muddy, and as time went on it became too dark.

The search was called off for tonight. As all of this happened family members, friends and community members prayed for everyone involved. They allowed WDSU cameras to catch them gathering together in prayer.

The hope is for closure for the families of 8-year-old Ally Berry Wilson, her sister 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, and their friend 15-year-old Kevin Poole. One of the girls slipped on a piling while they were playing along the river Saturday, and the other two went in trying to save her.

Thursday concluded the fifth full day of the search for the kids following the incident.

Friday the search will resume in the area of interest at 9 a.m.

