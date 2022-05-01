Held together by a common thread, three women find community with love for quilting

By Meghan Danahey

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — They have three different backgrounds but share one common thread, love for the art of quilting.

Joanne Shafer was a home economics middle school teacher in Virginia before she moved to Western North Carolina. Ruth Eaton was a sewer, but she had never quilted before.

When Georgia Bonesteel moved to the area from New Orleans, she was making small, quilted evening bags. She quickly learned how to make larger quilts and began teaching quilting classes at Blue Ridge Community College. Georgia says, “It’s all about connecting three layers. That’s what quilting is all about.”

Joane and Ruth took classes from her and together, they formed the Western North Carolina Quilters’ Guild. The Guild is proud to celebrate their 40th year of promoting the art of quilting for two days on May 20-21, 2022.

“A Garden of Quilts Show” will be a juried show of award-deserving quilts, a special exhibit of Quilts of Valor, docent tours, arts and crafts vendors, raffle baskets, a used book sale and a boutique of quilted items for sale.

Joane, Ruth and Georgia joked they were “crazy” when they formed the Guild in January of 1982 and immediately had their very first Quilt Show. Ruth says, “it was exciting! Oh, the mayor came and cut the ribbon on our front porch.” Ruth adds, “And we made the front page of the newspaper.” They chuckle as they remember the first conference at the Cedars and the good times shared at Kanuga conferences in years past.

Joane says, “Our Guild is to preserve the art of quilting” and to have a gathering point for others with a like interest.

Over the decades, much has changed. What started with templates and scissors has become a fabric-cutting process with rotary cutters and rulers. Long-arm machines can complete a full quilt in just one day. Still, Georgia says passing down the art is a very important mission for the Guild.

Founding president of the Guild, Georgia, has concerns about the younger generation and the quilt and sewing field.

Guild membership has grown to over 150 members over the years. Since these quilters have already made all the quilts their families could ever use, the group turns their talents to over 25 charitable causes, like Quilts of Valor and scholarship money to college-bound seniors in fiber arts.

Some of the proceeds from “A Garden of Arts Quilt Show” will benefit area educational programs, along with scholarship money for local students.

The show will be held at the Youth Activities Building located in Bonclarken Conference Center in Flat Rock, N.C, just south of Hendersonville nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. The drawing for the Guild’s raffle quilt, “Mist on the Blue Ridge will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available through Guild members and at the Quilt Show.

The Guild is open to all people with all levels of sewing or quilting experience.

