North Texas Great Dane named Zeus is world’s tallest dog

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — A Great Dane who lives in North Texas has been crowned the world’s tallest living dog by Guinness World Records.

Two-year old Zeus, from Bedford, stands at a whopping 3 feet, 5.18 inches, making him the tallest dog in the world.

The dog officially received the paw-some accolade on March 22, after his height was measured and confirmed by his veterinarian.

Owner Brittany Davis said she always dreamed of having a Great Dane named Zeus and was over the moon when her brother gave her the pup when he was just eight weeks old. Although she was initially nervous about his vast size, she soon fell in love with him.

Davis told Guinness World Records: “He’s been a big dog since we got him, even for a puppy. He had huge paws.”

Zeus’ Olympian diet includes 12 cups of “Gentle Giants” dog food every day, as well as the occasional fried egg and bully sticks. His all-time favorite treat is ice cubes, Davis said.

The brown and gray colossus now is a local celebrity, showered with attention and treats when he and his human visit the Dallas Farmer’s Market.

“The comment that we hear most often is ‘Wow, that’s a horse!,’ ‘Can I ride him?’ or ‘Does he have a saddle?'” Davis said. “The answer to all those questions is ‘no.'”

According to the American Kennel Club, Great Danes descend from hunting dogs from the Middle Ages. While they are known for towering over other breeds, they are prone to quite a few health conditions and tend to have a shorter life span than other dogs.

Last year, Freddy, a Great Dane once celebrated by Guinness World Records as the tallest dog in the world, died aged 8.

The pooch, who lived in Essex, England, measured 3 feet, 4 inches from foot to withers. When standing on his hind legs, he towered over people at a lofty 7 feet, 5.5 inches.

The tallest dog ever recorded was also a Great Dane named Zeus, according to Guinness. He stood at 3 feet, 10 inches.

