The Lake Express Ferry leaves Milwaukee for Muskegon, Michigan for first trip of 2022

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Lake Express Ferry is now open for the summer season. CBS 58 was there Friday morning, May 6 when the first ride of 2022 left Milwaukee for Michigan.

We’re told it will operate daily, and the two-and-a-half-hour trip is the fastest of its kind in the area.

The ferry will dock at the terminal in Muskegon, Michigan.

“I think we’re going to see a very different attitude with travelers this year. they’ve been pent up, they’re ready to get out. we’ve seen already in our early returns in terms of our reservations, we’re seeing levels we haven’t seen in possibly the history of our company and certainly well beyond what we’ve seen in recent years,’ said the ferry’s senior VP, Aaron Schultz.

The high speed auto ferry will make three round trips daily from now until October.

