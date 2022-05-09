82-year-old trains for 2nd black belt in martial arts

By Nicole Nalepa

NORTH ANDOVER, Massachusetts (WFSB) — It’s safe to say Stephanie Brooks gets a kick out of life.

The 82-year-old grandmother from North Andover, Massachusetts is training to earn her second black belt in martial arts.

Stephanie Brooks earned her first in Taekwondo at the age of 66. “Since the first one didn’t give me any satisfaction or joy, I take great joy in this, a black belt,” she said.

Training for another black belt, this time in ‘Tang Soo Do’ karate, has helped Stephanie navigate through her immense grief when her husband passed away in 2002. They were married for nearly 40 years.

Training and keeping busy has given Stephanie the spark in life she says she was so dearly missing, and her enthusiasm is contagious every time she steps into the studio.

“Big moment for her, yeah. She’s been training for years, and I can’t think of anybody with more spirit than she does,” said Grandmaster Marco DiScipio, owner of Salem Street Studio.

Stephanie Brooks proves that age is just a number and it’s never too late to attack a goal.

“I feel as if I’m living again. I hope I can do Tong Soo Do right up until I kick the bucket with a good side kick.”

Stephanie says she plans to test for her ‘Tang Soo Do’ black belt in early October.

