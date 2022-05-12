SRO on leave after physical altercation with elementary school student

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave following a physical altercation with an elementary school student.

Henderson County Public Schools confirms with News 13 that on Monday, May 9, 2022, Fletcher Elementary School principal Tammy Deaver reported to district administrators that a physical altercation between a School Resource Officer (SRO) and a student at Fletcher Elementary School had taken place.

Since all SROs at the school are employees of either the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office or the Hendersonville Police Department, the school system immediately reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.

HCPS confirms that the Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation and that the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave.

In a statement to News 13, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says, “Upon notification of the incident from the Henderson County Public Schools, Sheriff Lowell Griffin ordered the SRO to be placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation was conducted. During the internal investigation, the decision was made to request that the NCSBI further investigate this matter.”

In a statement to News 13, the school system said, “The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and we will continue to be transparent in our communication with the student’s family throughout our own internal investigation.”

The statement went on to say, “As with any student matter, limited details can be shared at this time. Any questions regarding the Deputy involved or law enforcement’s internal investigation should be directed to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.”

When asked about why some parents didn’t seem to be aware of the incident until speaking with News 13 crews Thursday, Henderson County Public Schools released the following statement:

We are never at liberty to discuss individual student information, which is why it would not have been appropriate to send an all-school communication about Monday’s incident to all Fletcher families.

We have been in continued communication with the family of the student involved, and have assured Fletcher parents with specific inquiries that any incident or concern involving students or staff is reported, investigated, and addressed to ensure the safety of our school, our students, and our staff.

