Firefighters rescue Goldendoodle puppy trapped in mobile home fire

By Hannah Mackenzie

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A West Asheville family is working to rebuild after a fire destroyed most of their home Monday.

Multiple fire companies responded to the scene on Monty Street around 1:30 a.m., said Kelley Klope, public information officer for the Asheville Fire Department.

“The fire had started in a shed and had gotten into the porch and the front side of the trailer,” Klope said. “There was also a trailer next door that the siding had been melted. That’s how intense the heat was.”

The family of six was forced to escape, but one was left behind: their 6-month-old Goldendoodle, Luna.

Crews were eventually able to extinguish the flames and enter what was left of the house. While searching through the charred remains, they were astonished to find Luna alive, cowering under a burned mattress, Klope said.

“Thankfully, we got there quick enough where the smoke had not banked all the way down to the ground where the dog had been,” Klope said. “That’s why we tell people to stay low, crawl low. Animals are smart, they’re hiding, they hide low, and, thankfully, in this case, it worked out for her benefit.”

Luna was checked out and given the all-clear. The family is staying with relatives as they work to rebuild their home.

According to Klope, the cause of the fire was a chimenea. She said the free-standing fireplace was used earlier, then stored in the family’s shed before completely cooling. The warmth caught a bag of nearby charcoal on fire.

