Muslim auto technician claims his work clothes were stuffed with bacon by former boss

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) — An auto technician in New Jersey is speaking out after he claims that he was the repeated victim of anti-Muslim bias incidents enacted by his boss.

“The car engine will blow up or have issues and he would go and say ‘oh you blew it up, you Arabs always like to blow things up,'” said alleged hate crime victim Nimer Musa. “In the past he had joked about feeding me bacon bites.”

Nimer Musa said these were just a few examples of the repeated behavior of hate allegedly spewed by his former manager at work.

In an Eyewitness News exclusive interview, the auto technician at a Subaru service center in Union, New Jersey said that was just the beginning.

He said a day after he filed a complaint with human resources, his manager was terminated.

However, the manager allegedly returned to the workplace last month, a few days after being fired, to collect his personal belongings.

That’s when Musa said he found bacon stuffed in his work shirt pockets, his pants and his boots.

“Bacon fell out of my work shirt,” he said.

Musa is Muslim, and they are prohibited from consuming pork.

