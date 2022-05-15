$100,000 grant going toward telehealth expansion for children in rural NC schools

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

SPRUCE PINE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Thousands of dollars in grant money will be going toward expanding COVID-19 response services for children in rural North Carolina schools.

A press release says the Baxter International Foundation has awarded Children’s Health Fund (CHF) a $100,000 grant to continue its expansion of telehealth and COVID-19 response services for students in rural McDowell and Avery counties. The funds will allow CHF affiliate, Center for Rural Health Innovation’s Health-e-Schools program to provide Pre-K through 12th grade students and school staff with access to primary care and mental health services through telehealth.

“Telehealth has been proven effective at expanding healthcare in rural communities, and Health-e-Schools’ nationally recognized model is unique because it allows students and staff to consult a medical professional during the school day,” said Amanda Martin, executive director of the Center for Rural Health Innovation, in a news release. “This helps to reduce missed workdays for parents and caretakers as well as classroom time for students.”

In 2021, Health-e-Schools received funding from Baxter International Foundation for thermometers, personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other protective gear. A press release notes that the Health-e-Schools program was also able to refer students to counselors and therapists for telehealth appointments at home or at school.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.