15-year-old girl struck by lightning while inside her home

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A 15-year-old girl was struck by lightning while inside her home in North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, on Monday evening, fire officials confirmed.

At least five homes in the area of Sedona Drive were hit by lightning, including the home where the teenage girl was struck.

The fire captain of the Circleville Fire Department, Keith Gray, said the lightning went through the girl’s pinky finger and out of her left leg.

Giana Scaramuzzo said she was treated by EMS and is OK.

“All of a sudden I hear the loud sound of thunder, and I see lightning, and I see it reflect from my mirror, and all of a sudden I feel like a shock in my pinky, and then it goes up my body and out through my leg,” Scaramuzzo said.

She said paramedics took her blood pressure, which was normal, as well as an EKG. She said the EKG was sent to a local hospital.

“I’m a little scared, still in shock. It’s kind of like I’m shaky and uneasy too,” Scaramuzzo said.

One of the homes was damaged and there is a hole in the roof. No one was injured in that home.

“There’s about a 12-by-12 hole in the house,” Circleville Fire Chief Craig Couchenour said. “It blew pretty much all the drywall on the one side of the living room out.”

