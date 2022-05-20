Drug house shut down; magic mushrooms, meth, cocaine seized, deputies say

By WYFF Staff

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — Magic mushrooms, meth, cocaine and cash were seized from a Henderson County drug house, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the drug task force was doing surveillance on a home on West Blue Ridge Road in the East Flat Rock community.

While conducting surveillance, investigators said they saw a vehicle leave and commit multiple traffic violations.

When deputies stopped the vehicle they said found 461 grams of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of cocaine and $2,100 cash.

The driver of the vehicle, Ernesto Bautista, 28 of Candler, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Felony trafficking in methamphetamine Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance Felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine Bautista is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $358,000 secured bond.

Investigators, through the surveillance of the residence and the evidence obtained during the vehicle stop, applied for and received a search warrant for the home.

During the search of the home and property investigators said they seized the following:

272 grams of suspected methamphetamine 2.7 grams of Pyscoblin mushrooms 2.0 grams of cocaine $1,926 cash Marisela Mendoza, 43 of East Flat Rock was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony trafficking in methamphetamine (Lvl 2) Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine Felony maintain a dwelling for sell/distribution of controlled substances Felony possession schedule I controlled substance Possession of drug paraphernalia Felony sell/distribute controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school Felony trafficking in methamphetamine (Lvl 3) Felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Driving while license revoked.

Mendoza is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $1,910,700 secured bond.

