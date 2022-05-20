Gruesome new details emerge in Ira Tobolowsky murder case

By Ginger Allen

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS (KTVT) — Six years after the murder of prominent Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky, Steven Aubrey has been indicted.

The Texas man was involved in a defamation lawsuit with Tobolowsky at the time of the murder.

In just-released court documents, Dallas police detective Brian Fillingim alleges Aubrey spied on Tobolowsky through a hole in his fence to “learn his daily routine.”

According to the document, Detective Fillingim states Aubrey waited for the attorney to enter his garage, doused him with gasoline and then set him on fire with a torch.

The documents state detectives noticed “a healing burn of some kind” on Aubrey’s hands and arms days after the murder.

Police say they also found propane torches and clothing with ignitable liquid residue inside Aubrey’s apartment.

They say they also discovered electronic devices with google map searches for Tobolowsky’s home, synagogue, and the words “burner phone” and “alibi definition.”

And, in email exchanges, the detective says Aubrey reached out to an associate the night of the murder asking in an e-mail for “legal advice about dealing with the detectives.” Court records indicate the associate replied to Aubrey writing “you took it to a whole new level when ya dun threw gas on…” followed by a string of expletives. The associate then allegedly writes “…don’t kill anyone again.”

Michael Tobolowsky, Tobolowsky’s son, tells the I-Team the newly released documents “only scratch the surface of what will come out in trial.”

The I-Team has reached out to Aubrey’s attorney several times but he has not responded.

Aubrey remains in Florida where he is fighting extradition.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.