‘I’d like to think anyone else would do the same’: Strangers rescue woman from burning home

By Ross Ketschke

RICHMOND, Maine (WMTW) — Firefighters are crediting the fast actions of group of neighbors and bystanders for saving a woman from a house fire in Richmond on Wednesday.

Central Maine Power linemen Jeff Dyer and Adam Douin were working near route 201 when they saw heavy smoke. They found the house on Loon Drive burning and called 911.

Soon after, they noticed a woman was stuck on the second floor.

With the help of a few neighbors, including Edward Luebbert and Martin Naas, they were able to put up a ladder and help the woman down to safety.

“I can’t believe how fast it all happened,” Dyer said. “I’d like to think anyone else would do the same thing.”

The two CMP linemen said Luebbert, who is a retired firefighter, was especially helpful in communicating with the woman keeping her calm as she moved to the ladder.

“Instinct just kicked in,” Luebbert said. “Everybody kicked in.”

The woman was taken to the hospital for burns and the home was destroyed in the fire.

Gardiner fire Chief Richard Sieberg said the men saved the woman’s life and commended them on their fast actions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

