Kitten saved from dumpster fire doing well after surviving severe injuries

By Dani Masten

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Savannah the kitten is doing well after suffering from burnt paws and singed fur and whiskers.

“She had third degree burns on the tip of her ears and the tip of her tail,” said Dr. Allison Clarke with the Pet Health Hospital. “Her paw pads were the place that was worst affected.”

Clarke described what Savannah looked like when she was first brought into the shelter a couple of weeks ago after surviving through the fire. Savannah was initially on medication to help with pain and was in an incubator to warm her up.

“Our job was really to just get her healing and keep her from getting infected while we resolved those things,” said Clarke.

Clarke not only nursed Savanah back to health, but also gave her a place to call home.

“She is doing awesome,” said Clarke. “She is never going to look exactly like she did before. She is going to have some scaring and her ears are kind of misshapen but that is okay. They will just make her cuter.”

Clarke said she herself is not surprised by all the attention Savanah is receiving from the community.

“Kittens come in with conditions almost as bad every day I would say so I am glad she has gotten this much attention and I hope that can bring attention to all the other animals that need help like her,” said Clarke.

Savanah is now at about six-weeks-old and continuing her road to recovery

“I expect to her have a happy long and normal life,” said Clarke.

Clarke added Savanah is smaller than she should be at six weeks but she believes she will get to a healthy size.

