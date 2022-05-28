Police chief on gas thefts: “I’ve never seen anything like this”

By James Felton and Jake Vigna

SEBEWAING, Michigan (WNEM) — As gas prices climb, some have given up on paying for it and are stealing it instead.

On Monday, Sebewaing County Park manager Jason Pierce was trying to figure out why gas from his Huron County work vehicle leaked out. That’s when someone noticed there was a hole drilled into his gas tank.

Authorities believe someone punctured the fuel tank and got away with the gas inside.

“I’m kind of shocked,” Pierce said. “I’ve never heard of that.”

He isn’t alone. Sebewaing Police Chief Steven Repkie tells TV5 a similar incident happened overnight Tuesday into Wednesday at Moore Shoreline Chevrolet Buick.

“It’s very quick, especially with the newer vehicles,” said Repkie. “They have plastic gas tanks, it doesn’t take much to get through them.”

Repkie tells TV5 no arrests have been made yet and his department is actively investigating leads.

