Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 2:38 PM

St. Louis County settles lawsuit with former inmate’s family

By Stephanie Usery

Click here for updates on this story

    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Louis County has settled a lawsuit with a former inmate’s family.

The county has agreed to pay $1.2 million to Daniel Stout’s family. Stout died in 2019.

The lawsuit claimed nurses and guards at the St. Louis County jail ignored that Stout was in need of medical help. Jail staff told him he would need to wait for care after he was transferred to a prison in Bonne Terre. Stout died less than an hour after he arrived at the jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content