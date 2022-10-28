Teen charged with attacking family, killing grandma in Roseville: “This is a heartbreaking case”

By WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old boy accused of assaulting his family and killing his 88-year-old grandmother.

According to the attorney’s office, the boy faces second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the events that unfolded Tuesday. County prosecutors have also filed to have the boy certified to stand trial as an adult.

“This is a heartbreaking case,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said. “We will do everything in our power to support this family’s healing as it proceeds through our justice system. A very special thank you to the first responders in the Roseville law enforcement community for their work these past few days.”

The alleged assault occurred around 10:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue in Roseville, and prompted a shelter-in-place alert.

Authorities say that 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow died as a result of sharp and blunt-force injuries sustained in the attack.

A 55-year-old woman — the suspect’s mother — remains hospitalized due to blunt force trauma. A 23-year-old was also taken to the hospital with head trauma but has since been released. Two other adults were treated for minor injuries. There were six people inside the house at the time of the killing.

Police said that there had been no police calls to the scene of the crimes prior to Tuesday’s incident.

The boy is scheduled to make his first juvenile court appearance Thursday afternoon.

WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are charged as adults.

