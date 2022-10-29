Police looking for suspect after car runs over occupied homeless tent in Old Town

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A driver in a stolen Jeep ran over an occupied homeless tent in Portland, injuring two people and almost hitting other people on Friday afternoon.

According to the Spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau Sergeant Kevin Allen, officers spotted the stolen Jeep Cherokee occupied by two people asleep on Northwest Hoyt Street between Northwest Broadway and Northwest Sixth Avenue in Old Town. While the occupants of the Jeep were asleep, officers parked in front of behind the Jeep, boxing it in.

When the driver woke up he started the Jeep and rammed the police vehicle in front, moving it out of the way. Then he drove onto the sidewalk and over an occupied homeless tent. The driver didn’t stop and kept going down the sidewalk, almost injuring two other people.

One of the occupants of the tent was treated at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital. Officers did not believe their injuries were life-threatening.

Just after 5 p.m., officers found the Jeep as it was driving over the Broadway Bridge. The driver did not stop at first, but then jumped from the car along with a passenger in the 1500 block of Northeast Second Avenue.

The passenger was arrested moments later. Rafiki Magano, 47, is facing a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Michael Godfrey, was arrested after a brief search. He is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony of attempting to elude police.

After interviewing Godfrey, police determined he is not the suspect who ran over the homeless tent. Officers are still searching for the other suspect.

