Police officers help save life of infant girl

By KCTV Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday and helped an infant who wasn’t breathing.

The Kansas City Police Department stated Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, had been called to a scene in which a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe.

The two officers arrived before EMS and ran into the house, after which the baby’s father handed the child over to DuChaine, according to KCPD.

DuChaine began infant chest compressions followed by back thrusts, police said. The baby resumed breathing again, and the officer turned her over on her side while Owen checked for obstructions.

The officers were able to visit the baby girl in the hospital, and police shared a touching photo.

