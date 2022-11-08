2 women arrested for murdering woman, then going on spending spree with her credit cards

By Rob Polansky

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two women were arrested and charged with murdering a woman at an apartment in Waterbury, then going on a spending spree with her credit cards.

Detectives identified the suspects as Heather Anderson, 35, and Shannon Gritzbach, 37.

They were charged with murdering 34-year-old Shelley Stamp.

Police said they responded to an apartment on Newbery Street around 10:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found a female lying unresponsive on the floor in the apartment. She was later identified as Stamp, who lived at the address. Stamp was pronounced as dead on scene by medical personnel, just prior to officers’ arrival.

Officers spoke with several family members who had not heard Stamp recently, so they made arrangements to check on her and contacted police once they had located her as unresponsive in her apartment.

Detectives took over this investigation.

An autopsy was conducted by the state Office of Chief Medical Examiner, which indicated that further investigation was required regarding the cause of Stamp’s death.

Investigators were able to determine that Stamp had an altercation earlier in the day two female suspects, Anderson and Gritzbach.

They said they further determined that the altercation became physical, which led to Stamp’s injuries. They said both suspects stole credit cards from Stamp before they left the scene and made several purchases with them.

Anderson was taken into custody on Nov. 3.

Gritzbach was arrested on Nov. 7.

Both were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, sixth-degree larceny, illegal use of credit cards and first-degree burglary.

Anderson was in the custody of state Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond and Gritzbach was held by Waterbury police on a $1 million bond pending court arraignment on Tuesday.

