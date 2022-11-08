High school named best technical training school

By Kaitlyn Bancroft

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah (KSL) — Bonneville High School has a lot to celebrate. It was recently named the 2022 School of the Year at the Babcox Media Night of Excellence held at Joe’s Garage on the AAPEX show floor in Las Vegas.

Bonneville High School was the 14th recipient of the award that honors the best technical school in the country, according to a news release. Adam Arndt, lead instructor at the school, accepted the award from Jim Merle, Tomorrow’s Technician publisher.

“We are honored to award Bonneville High School the 2022 School of the Year award,” Merle said in the statement. “They have been in the program’s final four in the past and they had a great submission, entirely produced and submitted by the students.”

Bonneville High School automotive students also competed in the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow event in Las Vegas, where students worked in teams to rebuilt a Chevy 350 Vortec motor using only hand tools and reinstalling all parts to factory specification in under 35 minutes.

The national event was sponsored by WIX Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts, in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Technician, a Babcox Media property dedicated to automotive students and their instructors.

