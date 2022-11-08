Kansas City police officers help save life of infant girl with RSV

By KCTV5 Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Two police officers rushed into lifesaving mode Thursday, helping an infant who wasn’t breathing.

The Kansas City Police Department stated Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to the scene where a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe.

The two officers arrived before EMS and ran into the house, according to the KCPD, after which the baby’s father handed the child over to DuChaine.

Police said DuChaine began infant chest compressions, which was followed by back thrusts. The baby resumed breathing again and the officer turned her over on her side while Owen checked for obstructions.

Monday evening update:

We now know why baby Kamiyah stopped breathing; she was battling RSV.

She’s stable now and continues to improve each day.

“She’s still on a breathing machine and stuff,” said Kamiyah’s mom Tajanea Allen. “I’d rather for her to be on it than to be anywhere else, that’s for sure.”

The officers, including her hero Officer DuChaine, were able to visit Kamiyah in the hospital. The police shared a touching photo.

“Seeing that she’s okay, that she’s breathing, that was the most rewarding part,” said DuChaine. “Just being able to see the baby again.”

“Richard DuChaine is a hero,” Allen said. “He saved my daughter’s life. I would do anything for that man. He saved my daughter and I’m very grateful for that.”

Allen said the goal is to bring baby Kamiyah home in time for Thanksgiving.

