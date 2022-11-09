Investigation underway after Tulsa poll workers reportedly didn’t hand out certain ballots

By Web staff

TULSA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Authorities launched an investigation after reports that poll workers did not hand out certain ballots to some Tulsa voters.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said more than 30 voters were not given city council ballots. Instead, they only received state ballots, KJRH reports.

“One of the pollsters indicated that they were certainly aware of the mistake, but they were following the orders of the judge who was also interviewed and confirmed the same thing,” Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said.

Three poll workers were removed and replaced.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulsa County Election Board are leading the investigation.

