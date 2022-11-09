Woman killed, child injured in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting, police say

By Web staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An 18-year-old woman died and a child was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in southeast Oklahoma City, police said.

Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Southeast 51st Street, between Eastern and Bryant avenues. Officers learned that an 18-year-old woman went to the home to pick up someone and, while holding her infant child, a vehicle drove by, and someone fired toward the house.

The woman and her child were hit, police said.

Someone took the victims to a hospital in a private vehicle, and the woman was pronounced dead. Police said the child had a non-life-threatening graze injury to the foot.

The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim as Princess Stevenson.

Authorities have not released information about the shooter. Police ask anyone with information about the drive-by to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

