On National Adoption Day, KC family celebrates new addition

By Web Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — On National Adoption Day, 12 families in the metro got a little bigger and added a lot more love to their homes.

Eighteen kids in Jackson County were adopted Friday.

One of them is 3-year-old Russell Mavis, who got cheers from a packed room in the Jackson County Family Justice Center.

Ashley Mavis used to work at a pediatric office, which is where she crossed paths with little Russell. She knew right then that he was the missing piece to their family.

He was placed in their home in March of last year. They say he’s felt like family from day one. Friday, it became official.

“I was like ‘there’s no way we’re going to adopt, it’s too difficult.’ There’s a lot that goes into it and I just don’t know if I’m built for that,” Ashley said. “When this happened, he was placed right into our lap perfectly.”

There are still 1,500 kids currently in foster care in Jackson County, 300 of them are looking for final homes.

If you’d like to learn more about adoption in Jackson County, visit 16thcircuit.org/adoptions.

