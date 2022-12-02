Four mountain lions spotted in Soquel

By Brisa Colón

Click here for updates on this story

SOQUEL, California (KSBW) — A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says this is the first time they’ve heard of them being spotted in a while.

“I knew that we had wildlife mountain lions in this area but I’ve never seen one so the neighbors have seen it and we’ve lived here for 13 years so I thought maybe I can get one on the camera,” said Lars Pierce, Soquel resident.

Lars Pierce and his family were out for Thanksgiving and came home to find the footage.

“I’ve seen them for over the last year. They visit about once every two months, but just a single mountain line I’ve never seen more than one at a time,” Pierce said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says mountain lion sightings are not typical, But not unusual because of the landscape they call urban edge, because it’s near the city but also nature.

“This is the first time that we are hearing about mountain lions at least recently in Santa Cruz,” said Ken Pagia, public information officer for The California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Biologists at The Department of Fish and Wildlife believe the four are most likely a mom and her cubs that are about to be a year old Officials are warning, the public to stay on alert.

“Don’t let your pets outside, unsupervised, especially at dusk till dawn, and as far as like what we can do to keep safe you know, be mindful of your surroundings when you’re outside,” Pagia said.

The department isn’t seeing an increase in mountain lion spotting in the Santa Cruz area, but they say they are in other parts of the state.

“We feel really privileged to be able to live in their neighborhood just privilege to be around a big top of the food chain predators like that I think it makes us hopeful that we have a healthy ecosystem here,” Pierce said.

it is incredibly rare for humans to be attacked but for now, Lars says he’s going to be extra careful.

“I think a little bit more and keep my eyes open a little bit more,” Pierce said.

Pierce says neither he nor his neighbors have found remains of the deer and as for the mountain lions, the whereabouts are currently unknown.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.