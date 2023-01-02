Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 2:17 PM

Philadelphia, Camden schools requiring masks for 2 weeks

By KYW Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Face masks will be mandatory when some students return to class this week.

Philadelphia and Camden schools will both require everyone to wear face coverings for two weeks after they return from winter break.

They’re trying to stop the spread of COVID and other respiratory viruses.

Philadelphia students and workers can also pick up free at-home COVID tests at five schools.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content