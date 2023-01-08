Nonprofit MountainTrue’s recycling event gives Christmas trees, décor second life

By Joel Seymour

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — It may be a solid week into 2023, but many residents still have their Christmas trees and decorations up.

One local organization wants to help residents recycle those live trees, as well as décor no longer wanted or used — and held its annual event Saturday, Jan. 7 at Jackson Park in Hendersonville.

Environmental and conservation nonprofit organization MountainTrue has been hosting an annual Christmas tree recycling event for more than 30 years, making sure local sites have the equipment needed for proper holiday decoration disposal.

One organizer shared how the group aims to upcycle the community’s discarded Christmas trees.

“It’s good to give things a second life. Our county 4-H club will use the lights for different projects. Some local churches will use the holiday cards for other projects,” said Nancy Diaz, southern regional director for MountainTrue. “Just knowing that your tree that you admired for the holidays will be helping someone grow something in their garden and yards. It’s just a good day to keep things going and giving to the Earth.”

Starting this year, MountainTrue has added a densifier, allowing folks to also recycle foam-based products.

