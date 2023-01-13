Oklahoma executes death row inmate Scott Eizember

By KOCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MCALESTER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Oklahoma executed death row inmate Scott Eizember Thursday morning at the state penitentiary in McAlester.

Scott Eizember was on death row for the 2003 murder of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. The state said Eizember had been hiding in the Cantrell house, stalking their neighbor, who was his ex-girlfriend.

When the Cantrells arrived home unexpectedly, Eizember struggled with them and Patsy was accidentally shot while A.J. was bludgeoned to death by Eizember. In the days after the attack, Eizember went on the run, even carjacking a couple before eventually being arrested in Texas.

“It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss,” Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a news release. “After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family.”

In December, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency for Eizember.

Eizember was the first of 10 death row inmates set to be executed this year in Oklahoma. One execution is scheduled for nearly every month of 2023.

Oklahoma’s next scheduled execution is on Feb. 16 for death row inmate Richard Glossip. Gov. Kevin Stitt has delayed Glossip’s execution twice in the past year, issuing executive orders to “allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.