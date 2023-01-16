1 killed, 3 injured when vehicle crashes into Alabama home after chase

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — One person was killed and three people were injured following a high-speed chase that ended with the vehicle being pursued crashed into a home on Stanton Road Sunday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was about 8:40 p.m. when officers were in the area of Summerville and Wagner Street where they observed a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, police said.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Stanton Road and Hart Avenue and struck a residence in the 600 block of Stanton Road, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Joseph Pritchett, was pronounced deceased on the scene due to injuries sustained from the accident. The two male passengers, ages 13 and 45, were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two occupants were inside the residence. One sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation, the MPD said.

