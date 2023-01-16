Caught on video: Would-be robbers trash Manhattanville deli, throw knives at workers

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police are searching for suspects in a violent attempted robbery in Manhattanville.

It happened last Wednesday at a deli on Convent Avenue.

Two men who work at the store were approached by three strangers.

Police say the group demanded money from the store workers, and then threw kitchen knives and store merchandise at the workers before running off.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

