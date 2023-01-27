Family says GoFundMe was robbed by own family

By Julian Paras

New Mexico (KOAT) — Twelve-year-old Ezra Rapstine was like any other kid. He loved superheroes, had his own personality, and was a beloved family member.

He died last December due to flu complications.

“He was always happy, he was always nice, he was considerate,” Peter Rapstine said, Ezra’s father.

Peter says funeral expenses were raised through a GoFundMe page. Suddenly, they were notified the money raised was gone.

“Something did not seem right,” Peter said.

They believe a total of $5,674.11 was taken by a family member. An informational letter was sent from GoFundMe to Peter referencing dozens of withdrawals.

“This family member committed a crime,” said the family’s attorney, Indy White. “I mean, this is fraud, and this is theft.”

Peter said this family member had access to the GoFundMe because they created the page.

White said he’s tried contacting this family member, who said “he’s still claiming that GoFundMe has not sent that money to him, but I know that it has.”

Now, this grieving family says they are in a difficult position. From funeral expenses to covering rent, Rapstine says they are struggling.

“I don’t want my family to lose the little house that we have,” Peter struggled to say.

In their time of need, the father said he’s trying to stay strong.

He said the memory of his son Ezra is pushing him forward.

“He taught me so much just about being a man, being a father,” Peter said as he held back tears. “I miss him.”

Their attorney said this family member has reached out via text, saying “I don’t know where they deposited the money, but it did not all go in my account.”

