Woman accused of attacking a bus driver after confrontation over fare payment

By Matthew Nuttle

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV) — A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.

The 60-year-old driver told the woman that she could not ride if she did not pay her fare. According to the driver, the woman got angry and hit him in the shoulder before running away.

Honolulu Police officers caught up with the woman about a half an hour later. She was arrested on complaints of second-degree assault and interference with the operator of a public transit vehicle.

The suspect in this incident has not been identified because she has not yet been charged.

