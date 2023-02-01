Santa Ana mother expecting 3rd child prepares for delivery after last round of chemotherapy

By Jessica De Nova

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA ANA, California (KABC) — With her last round of chemotherapy behind her, a pregnant mother of two can move on to follow up visits, reunions with her medical team, celebrations and preparing to deliver her third child.

Sarai Vaca was diagnosed with breast cancer last August, three months into her third pregnancy.

Nearly half a year later, the Santa Ana mother said she couldn’t believe what occurred in the last six months.

“I was pretty shocked,” she said. “I think until this day, I’m shocked. It hasn’t even really hit me, you know? Like you’re going through all of this.”

The series of events included leaving her 2nd grade class in Fullerton at the start of the year, a mastectomy, physical therapy, chemotherapy and of course, her baby.

“My concern to me was the baby and how the meds were going to affect the baby,” Vaca said.

The mother found peace of mind at the Center for Cancer Prevention and Treatment at Providence St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Cindy Tran was her hematologist-oncologist.

“It’s not anything new, although it is rare,” Tran said. “In the literature, it has been shown that it is safe to give chemotherapy in the second or third trimester of pregnancy.”

Vaca said she found strength through her faith and family.

She knew her 6-year-old worried.

“I can’t even imagine what he’s going through,” Vaca said. “He sees me bald. He knows that I have a baby inside me and he has like all these questions, but he just doesn’t know how to ask them, and he has all these emotions and he just doesn’t know how to express them.”

Grateful for the support of her friends, family and her medical team, Vaca was finally able to focus on taking in every little kick inside her womb.

The family enjoyed a baby shower this past weekend and said they’re eager to meet their Olivia Grace in March.

Vaca said she was already a little fighter.

“To get to meet my daughter is going to be one of the best days of my life because at the beginning, it feels like we’ve been on this journey for years and we got diagnosed maybe half a year ago, but I feel like I’ve been pregnant and dealing with this for years, and I’m just very thankful to be able to say that I’m still here,” Vaca said.

Vaca’s due date is in March.

As of the end of January, she still had some treatment left, including radiation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.