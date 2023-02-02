Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot in DeKalb County

By Jennifer Lifsey

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“We were getting ready to share a sandwich and we heard the gunshots and I shot up but he said stay down, stay down,” said neighbor Deana.

Police say the victim was pregnant at the time of the shooting and once she arrived at the hospital, doctors took over her care and had to deliver the baby. They say both the mother and the baby are in critical condition.

“My reaction was I’m blown away. I′m surprised and I’m shocked and I’m very sick to my stomach,” said Deana.

DeKalb Police continue to investigate.

