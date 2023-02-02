Grandfather indicted in house fire deaths of 2 children arrested, officials say

By Brittany Whitehead

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Three days after a Rutherford County woman and her father were indicted in the deaths of two young children who died in a house fire, the man has been arrested and served with his indictments, officials said.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, Feb. 2, that John Randolph Littlejohn, of Bostic, was arrested and served with indictments for involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

Littlejohn was taken before a magistrate and given a $45,500 secured bond.

On Jan. 13, 2023, at 9:58 a.m., emergency officials were dispatched to a house fire at 185 Bostic/Sunshine Highway in Bostic, after a call came in about the fire by someone driving by the home.

Officials said as firemen were battling the fire, a man, later identified as John Littlejohn, arrived on scene and told crews there were children inside. Firemen immediately entered the residence to search and found two children in a back bedroom of the home.

The children, identified as Niya Littlejohn, 3, and Nasir Littlejohn, 2, were transported to Cleveland Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead despite the efforts of first responders and medical providers at the hospital.

Niya and Nasir lived at the residence with their mother, Jontae Nichelle Littlejohn, and their grandfather, John Randolph Littlejohn. During an investigation, officials found that John Littlejohn would take Jontae to work at Zaxby’s in the mornings and the children were often left at the residence until he returned — as was the case on Jan. 13, the morning of the fire.

At completion of the investigation, investigators consulted with the District Attorney’s office and the decision was made to seek indictments for both Jontae and John Littlejohn for involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse for the deaths of Niya and Nasir Littlejohn.

On Jan. 30, a Grand Jury decided to indict Jontae and John Littlejohn for involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated in the living room, in the area of the couch, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

