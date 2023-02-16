New program aims to help Las Vegas veterans instead of handing out prison sentences

By Paulina Bucka

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new program in North Las Vegas is aiming to assist military veterans by providing them with resources and support to actively keep them out of jail.

According to the Council on Criminal Justice, the most recent comprehensive count in 2022 found that there were 181,500 veterans in American prisons and jails.

The program — known as the Veterans Diversion Program — is court-ordered for many, but also works directly with the Department of Veterans Affairs to get active and retired military service members access to substance abuse, alcohol and mental health issues.

“I believe it was a bailiff who first told me about this program,” Veteran Brendan McMillian told KTNV.

McMillan and Marisio Morales are just two graduates among the class of six veterans that received their certificates on Wednesday.

Morales said, “I made a mistake, which ultimately brought me around to this program.”

According to the VA, the one-year outpatient program has been so successful the Bureau of Justice Assistance has allotted $700,000 in grant money to expand the program over the next 4 years.

The local program is spearheaded by Chief Judge Chris Lee with the North Las Vegas Municipal Court.

