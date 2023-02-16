Parents of Milton girl killed in boating accident in Aruba raising waterfront safety awareness

By Web staff

MILTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The parents of a Milton, Massachusetts, seventh-grade student, who died in a boating accident in Aruba nearly one year ago, are working to raise awareness about waterfront safety.

Cassidy Murray died in March 2022 while vacationing with her family on the island.

“We didn’t know the dangers. We weren’t aware. We want to create awareness. If we can save one family, one child, we’ve honored Cass and created awareness,” Cassidy’s mother, Linda Murray, said.

Cassidy’s parents are now working with officials in Aruba when it comes to waterfront safety and awareness.

“We quickly learned we have to participate in life even though we don’t want to. Our goal has always been to create awareness to prevent another family from going through this. She died so tragically, so unnecessarily,” Linda Murray said.

Cassidy was tubing when she was ejected into the water. Her family said the driver of the boat lost control and she was struck.

“We received a death report and it was deemed an accident and no recklessness and negligence was involved,” Linda Murray said. “How do you run over someone and not operate a boat and a raft and not see that it was negligent and recklessness?”

They are urging officials in Aruba to implement new safety protocols, which include adding a second employee to act as a spotter on boats operated by water sport companies.

The family hopes their loss may help prevent future accidents.

“My hope is someone is standing on the edge of the beach about to step on a boat and says, ‘Remember that family said maybe we should check for this? Or ask that question?’ We have a tendency to believe we will be fine. Nothing can happen,” Linda Murray said.

The 13-year-old attended Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge.

