Inmates graduate fiber optic program

By JADE BULECZA

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A graduation ceremony was held today at the Caddo Sheriff’s Reentry Facility for 10 inmates.

When the group reenters society, they’ll have some valuable skills to help people gain access to internet. They learned all about fiber optic cable through Bossier Parish Community College. It comes at a time when there are thousands of jobs available in the field.

“It was beautiful just coming in here every day and just being around positive people and just getting away from the other side of the jail and just learning something new,” said Derrick Clark, a graduate.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office will continue offering the program to Department of Correction inmates, making it the first ongoing fiber optics program offered in a correctional facility nationwide.

