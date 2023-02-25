‘It fills your heart with hope & love’ Sweetheart Gala held for adults with disabilities

By Samiar Nefzi

WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Excitement filled the air in and around First United Methodist Church of Waynesville Friday evening, Feb. 24.

“The instant I got out of the truck and I saw people walking down the red carpet, I immediately said, ‘This is going to be a special night’,” said owner of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, Pete Brewer.

For the first time, the Arc of Haywood County hosted its “Sweethearts Gala,” a dance for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

More than 50 people took part in the dance. As guest showed up, they were greeted with a star-studded experience, from a red carpet to photo ops.

“It gives them the opportunity to come, eat, socialize and dance,” said Elizabeth Burnette.

Throughout the night, Songbug DJ’s Jeanne Naber kept the dance floor moving with tunes to keep the party going.

“It swells my heart up,” said Burnette. “They deserve the same opportunities as everyone.”

Adults in their 20s to their 70s, all came together for a prom night experience they may have never had.

“We want them to know they’re accepted in the community,” said Barbee. “Not everyone is the same.”

The event brought an emotional smile to Brewer’s face as he stepped back to take in the sights and sounds of the event. His company launched here in the mountains, in part, thanks to his daughter, Annie.

“To see us all pulling together to enrich the lives of people with disabilities, it gives you hope and a smile,” said Brewer. “When I come to an event like this, it fills your heart with hope and love.”

Barbee told News 13 they plan to host the event annually.

