Portland couple tows trapped cars out of snowbanks for free

By Jeffrey Lindblom

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — With Portland tow trucks backlogged and some people charging hundreds of dollars to pull cars out of snowbanks, one couple offered help for free on social media.

Dao Neff drives a Jeep Grand Cherokee and said he just likes helping people.

“I’m just going out and offering help to anyone and everyone,” Neff said.

Neff said he saved up for his dream car after once getting stuck himself and was forced to walk for hours to find help.

Following a historic snowfall that swept through the metro area and stranded countless cars, he and his girlfriend, Kaylie Dropinski, started offering their help.

“I’m just glad that we were able to get people out safely and spread kindness,” Dropinski said.

The word spread, and several others from around the area with souped-up cars joined the crew.

“It really did become like a dream team kind of thing,” Neff said. “Thank you to everyone who was a part of that.”

Some have been calling them heroes for their work, especially those with cars stuck in areas tow trucks won’t go.

“They said message me; we’re pulling people out for free,” Nadia, who was getting help from Neff and Dropinski, said. “Even before coming up here, I was just worried my car was just smashed into after leaving it for a couple days.”

The couple eventually freed Nadia’s car.

“It’s always nice to see someone smiling at the end of it, because a lot of people are like, ‘I don’t know if I can get my car out. I’ve been here a long time. I don’t know if we can do this,’” Neff said.

The pair calls each recovery “a puzzle” where their teamwork comes in handy.

“Some of his ideas work and some of my ideas work and when we mash them together, they work well with each other,” Dropinski said.

Neff added, “Right, sometimes I’m rushing around and quickly doing something and it doesn’t work out. Then she’s like, ‘Well, let me try!’”

The young couple emphasized that a main priority of theirs is to make sure the person getting their car rescued, above all else, feels safe and comfortable.

“I don’t want to be like, ‘Hop in your car while I yank on your vehicle,’” Neff laughed.

The two said it’s been a wild ride the past few days, but well worth it for a smile.

“I’m not stuck in a ditch anymore,” Nadia said grinning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.