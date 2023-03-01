Man found dead, woman in police custody as standoff ends at Kansas City home where 3 officers were shot

By KMBC Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a man was found dead and a woman is in police custody after a standoff wrapped up at a house where three Kansas City police officers were shot.

The standoff was launched around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The Highway Patrol and FBI SWAT team secured the home, they announced at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Kansas City police say the three officers who were shot are expected to survive.

This is a developing story.

