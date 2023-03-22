Skip to Content
‘Can I take another hit before I go to jail?’| Woman arrested for driving under the influence

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera's Facebook post

By Naidy Escobar

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera’s Facebook post, the San Pat sheriff’s office received a call about a woman driving erratically through a farm south of Taft on Monday.

The post states the Taft Police Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident.

Officials said the woman ran the vehicle into a John Deere tractor and tried to leave the scene. They added the 19-year-old woman was “obviously” under the influence.

The Taft police chief John Landreth blocked her vehicle in from the tractor, and removed her from the car. She allegedly had a controlled substance pipe next to her.

“And yes, she kindly asked Chief Landreth if she could take a hit before she went to jail,” the post said.

The woman was taken into custody. Officials later learned the vehicle she was driving had been reported stolen from a business north of Odem.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

