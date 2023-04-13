Officials confirm remains of baby girl found in bag outside Massachusetts apartment building

By WCVB Staff

Click here for updates on this story

REVERE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Remains found outside a Revere, Massachusetts, apartment building earlier this week are those of a full-term baby girl, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday.

A man reported the discovery at approximately 6:23 p.m. Tuesday near a multi-unit building at 86 Dolphin Ave. in Revere, state police spokesperson Dave Procopio said.

“The remains discovered outside a Revere apartment building last night have been determined to be those of a female infant, who was at or close to full-term, and who likely was white or light skinned,” Procopio said in a statement Wednesday.

The Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the infant Wednesday, but the cause and manner of the baby’s death are pending, Procopio said.

Resident Isaias Anibal told NewsCenter 5 that he found the remains in the trash near the building’s front door.

“I see the arm, the hand, and the fingers, and then I called 911,” said Anibal, who estimated the baby was just a few days old.

Witnesses said police went into the bottom floor apartment and took pictures, but neighbors said the unit has been empty for months.

“I’m appalled. I don’t know how anyone could do that to a child. There’s no words,” Maria Mercurio said.

The incident is being investigated by state police and Revere police.

Anyone who may have information about the infant is asked to call the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.