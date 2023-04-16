Illegal cock fight in Waianae results in fatal shooting

By Shanila Kabir

MAILI, Hawaii (KITV) — An illegal cockfight in Maili, Waianae turned deadly last night. Honolulu Police were initially called onto to the scene after reports of a shooting.

“I heard people running and driving out like it was a race track. People were screaming and telling everyone to run,” said a nearby resident.

Two people were killed and three others were injured after a fight broke out that led to the shooting. Honolulu Police said at least five gunshots were fired. All five victims were taken to the nearby hospital in their own cars.

A 34-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were pronounced dead on arrival. Officials believe the victims are related.

The other three did have gunshot wounds but were treated and later released.

Cock fights are popular among some in Hawaii, however they are illegal. A woman who lives near the scene told KITV4 she hears these types of fights often but has never seen an incident escalate to the point of killings.

She asked to remain anonymous and adds she is so scared for her family, neighbors and everyone who lost a loved one last night.

“I was so scared for my family. My daughter was inside crying. We don’t bother with these kinds of things but it is scary when it happens right in your backyard. People have died from it now and I hope things will be different,” said the resident.

Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes from Honolulu Police said the three other people in the incident are treated like victims in their investigation even though it looks as if they were involved in illegal activity.

“It could’ve stemmed from something totally different. They could’ve been in the same area at the wrong time. Their lives were attempted to be taken by someone so at this point they’re the victims in our investigation,” said Lieutenant Thoemmes.

Honolulu Police believe the suspect is a local man in his 20s.

There is also a separate investigation in the Narcotics Division at HPD over the cock fight itself.

