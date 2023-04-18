‘Drag Queen Story Time’ event in Sacramento takes place with a police presence

By DeNeeka Hill

SACRAMENTO (KCRA) — A Sacramento story time event featuring a drag performer on Sunday was met with a police presence as some demonstrated outside.

This was the third “Drag Queen Story Time” hosted by the small business Poppy and Pot in Curtis Park.

Outside was a stark difference from the supportive atmosphere as families gathered indoors.

A crowd of demonstrators included some flaunting Proud Boy and Nazi apparel and others appearing to be in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The event’s organizers said the story hour is meant to spread love and inclusion.

“It just sucks there was so much hate outside,” said Da’Reen Reichenberg. “But we are inside spreading joy.”

“The reason why I do drag is to make people feel loved and safe and make them feel like they can be who they are truly and authentically,” Performer Unieke Moore said.

Organizers said that despite the controversy, they considered the event an overall success, and some parents say they would be back.

